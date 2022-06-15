Dragon Ball Super: Super HERO: Global Release Plans Unveiled

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation released additional details for the global theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, the newest film in the worldwide anime blockbuster franchise, including a new trailer and new English voice cast. The film will be available in both English dub and subtitled and will arrive in more than 2300 theaters in the United States and Canada on August 19, with tickets on sale starting July 22. The film will also be released in select U.S.-based IMAX® theaters. For more information on the film, visit http://2022dbs-global.com/.

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

The film, with full commitment and deep involvement from Dragon Ball's original creator Akira Toriyama, has the legendary manga creator behind the film's original story, screenplay, and character design. The film will be directed by Tetsuro Kodama, and the Japanese voice actors for the film include Masako Nozawa (Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Son Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Yūko Minaguchi (Videl), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine).

The Dragon Ball phenomena began in 1984 when Japan's well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha's "Weekly Shonen Jump" – becoming a top-ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga's popularity has continued to grow, with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball's ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising. Now 38 years after the launch of the original manga, Dragon Ball continues to evolve and will reach new heights starting with this new large-scale movie. Dragon Ball Super is the latest iteration of the series.

Crunchyroll also announced the English Voice Cast for the film:

Son Gohan – Kyle Hebert

Son Goku – Sean Schemmel

Son Goten – Robert McCollum

Piccolo – Christopher R. Sabat

Bulma – Monica Rial

Vegeta – Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin – Sonny Strait

Trunks – Eric Vale

Videl – Kara Edwards

Pan – Jeannie Tirado

New English Voice Cast:

Dr. Hedo – Zach Aguilar

Gamma 1 – Aleks Le

Gamma 2 – Zeno Robinson

Magenta – Charles Martinet

Carmine – Jason Marnocha

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, opens in theaters across the globe in all continents. The film arrives on the following dates in the following regions and territories:

August 18 in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay

August 19 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, Vietnam

August 26 in India, Indonesia

August 30 in Malaysia, Brunei

August 31 in the Philippines

September 1 in Singapore

September 8 in Taiwan

September 15 in South Korea

September 29 in Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao

Additional global release dates for the film will be announced soon.

This is the first truly globally-distributed theatrical release for Crunchyroll and is distributed in North America by Crunchyroll. Internationally, the film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.