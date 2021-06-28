Dwayne Johnson Signs On To Star In Amazon Holiday Film Red One

Dwayne Johnson has signed on to star in a new holiday film for Amazon titled Red One. The script will be penned by Chris Morgan, no stranger to working with The Rock after he wrote the screenplay for Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbes & Shaw. "Hold my Mana because this is exciting," said Johnson. "Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering, and a lot of positive energy and passion. I've been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun, and unique 'Red One' holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy." Deadline had the news of the new film property.

Dwayne Johnson Has Irons In Every Hollywood Fire

Red One is described as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy" which imagines "a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. This unique concept represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses." So… no much to go on there as far as what to expect for the actual story or content of this film. All anyone needed to know is that Dwayne Johnson will star in it, and that was enough for a bidding war to break out.

Johnson now has relationships and films coming from Disney, Netflix, Amazon, WB, and probably more that I am forgetting right now. That is not to mention Young Rock on NBC and his various game shows across all networks and his many successful ventures outside of Hollywood. Basically: this is Dwayne Johnson's world; we are all just living in it with him people. This will go in front of cameras next year for release in 2023.