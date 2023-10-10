Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: exorcist, film, horror, The Exorcist, The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer Team Discusses That One Major Cameo

The creative team behind the recent legacy sequel, The Exorcist: Believer is revealing how THAT major cameo came to fruition.

The Exorcist: Believer is currently making waves for being a diverse legacy sequel, but one thing is certain… The general audience loves the notion of cinematic nostalgia (when done correctly.) And with the recent Exorcist sequel bringing back a familiar face (Ellen Burstyn), there was already plenty of reason for longtime fans to return. Though, there's still at least one more cameo that fans will be very excited about.

While we won't name the actual character in this piece, click elsewhere if you don't want any spoiler-ish details whatsoever.

How THAT The Exorcist: Believer Cameo Came to Fruition

While speaking to ComicBook, both Jason Blum and director David Gordon Green discussed the opportunity to enlist a former Exorcist star in the sequel, with Blum first divulging, "If anything else, we pulled it off because when the movie was coming together, David and I really felt like it was important to tell the people who were responsible for the original movie that it [the reboot] was happening. So… I called her up, and I told her what we were doing and told her our plans, and over the course of a rather long conversation, it became clear there was a little possibility that she might come back and do something with us. And that's how it started."

Green then explains, "That shot… we did one take, they hadn't seen each other in many years. Ellen's blindfolded, feels her hand and all of that energy… you see on screen. Oh, and the crew didn't know she was coming. And so you see the guy pushing the dolly, and all of a sudden, a tear starts coming out of his eye… it was effective in so many ways as an onset experience that I'll never forget."

The Exorcist: Believer from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures is currently in theaters.

