Fear Street: New Trailer Promises A Bloody Good Time Next Month

Fear Street is coming to Netflix next month, and a new trailer for the three-film series debuted today, part of Netflix event Geeked Week. Based on the young adult novels by R.L. Stine, the adaptation for Netflix will consist of three films, all releasing in July. And while the young adult series was decidedly PG…that is not the case at all for these three films. Check out the full trailer for the trilogy down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FEAR STREET | A Film Trilogy Event | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyUuzCGblqc)

Fear Street Trilogy Details

Fear Street Part One: 1994 (July 2) – A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

Cast includes:

KIANA MADEIRA

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

MAYA HAWKE

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE

JEREMY FORD

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (July 9) – Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer, and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

Cast includes:

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

RYAN SIMPKINS

McCABE SLYE

TED SUTHERLAND

JORDANA SPIRO

GILLIAN JACOBS

KIANA MADEIRA

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

CHIARA AURELIA

JORDYN DiNATALE

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 (July 16) – The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

Cast includes:

KIANA MADEIRA

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

GILLIAN JACOBS

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

McCABE SLYE

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE

Said R.L. Stine about the series: "Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July, and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

Fear Street 1994 will debut on July 2nd, Fear Street 1978 will debut on July 9th, and Fear Street 1666 will debut on July 16th.