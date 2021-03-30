Foo Fighters Starring In Horror Comedy Film From Hatchet 3 Director

Foo Fighters are reportedly starring in a secret horror/comedy film from Hatchet 3 director BJ McDonnell. The film was supposedly filmed in secret during the pandemic and will feature bunched of "all-star cameos." Who knows what that means, but our friends at Bloody Disgusting are saying the film is coming from Universal Studios. The Foo Fighters, currently made up of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shifiett, and Rami Jaffee, would apparently star in the film. Think KISS in Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park, as BD pointed out for a frame of reference and what to probably expect from this one.

Foo Fighters Are Perfect For This. They Have A New Album Out As Well.

The Foo Fighters are perfectly cast in this. Dave has always had a playful nature, as has the rest of the band, often starring in their own videos over the years. That includes the ones with a comedic slant to them. They also have a new album that was released in February, Medicine at Midnight. It is a very good album, with three singles released from it so far. Here's hoping the pandemic subsides to the point we can go to shows again soon because the Foo Fighters are one of the best concert experiences you can have.

As far as the film is concerned, bring it on. There are not enough horror comedies made these days, and we need a good one. Blow out the cameos from funny people and other bands, get em all on the soundtrack and let's go. When I close my eyes and think about it, this has a Scooby-Doo tone to it for sure. Dave even has a Scooby-Doo-style voice when he isn't singing. No timetable on a release is known right now, but we will keep you updated.