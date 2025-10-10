Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Epic Pictures, The Jester 2

Giveaway: Win a Pair Of Signed Posters For The Jester 2

We have two signed posters and a digital code for the film The Jester 2 to give away, as you just have to follow the instructions

Article Summary Win two signed posters for The Jester 2, autographed by director Colin Krawchuk, plus a digital code.

To enter, simply follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the official contest post with #BCJester2.

Giveaway is open until Sunday, October 13, at 11 am PT; U.S. residents only are eligible to win.

Winners are chosen at random; both following and reposting are required for entry verification.

Would you like to win a pair of signed posters and a digital code for the horror film The Jester 2? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Epic Pictures and their specialty horror label DREAD have provided us with two posters, which you see here, that will be signed by director Colin Krawchuk, and will come with a digital code for the film. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win them, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCJester2. You have until Sunday, October 13, at 11 am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a pair of signed posters and a digital code for the horror film The Jester 2. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!