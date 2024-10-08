Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: quiver distribution, Seven Cemeteries

Giveaway: Win a Signed Seven Cemeteries Poster by Danny Trejo

Would you like to win a poster for the film Seven Cemeteries signed by Danny Trejo? All you need is a Twitter/X account to take part in this giveaway. The film will be released on October 11 in theaters, as well as both digitally and on demand, and to mark the occasion, Quiver Distribution has given us a couple of posters signed by Trejo to give away. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter/X. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag BCSevenSigned. Only one person will get the big poster with a single signature, and that person will be chosen randomly. You have until Monday, October 14, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a poster for the film Seven Cemeteries signed by Danny Trejo. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2024; Twitter/X is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making an account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

