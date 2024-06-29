Posted in: Movies, Streaming | Tagged: adam wingard, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, max

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire To Stream On Max Starting July 4th

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will begin streaming on Max starting July 4th. What better way is there to celebrate our Independence Day?

Article Summary Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire streams on Max from July 4th.

Box office success with over $500 million, now hitting Blu-ray.

Stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens.

Deep dive into Titan origins, Skull Island's mysteries, and more.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will begin streaming on Max starting July 4th. What better way to celebrate America than to watch giant monsters smacking each other around while fireworks are going off all around you? The film was a huge success at the box office, taking in over $500 million worldwide, and Warner Bros. and Legendary have greenlit another entry in the franchise. It has been topping the charts on Blu-ray and digital services since releasing earlier this month. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Godzilla x Kong Will Be Popular On Max

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

This was a really fun movie, and it makes me sad that Adam Wingard will not be returning to the franchise to direct the next film. I guess we will always have Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong to watch and remember fondly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!