Green Lantern: Beware My Power Trailer Features John Stewart

An early look at Green Lantern: Beware My Power has just arrived on Bleeding Cool's virtual doorstep from our good friends at Warner Bros. If you are excited about the recent news of a live-action Green Lantern coming to HBO Max, this feature animated adventure should whet your appetite. Witness the action-packed induction of John Stewart to the Green Lantern Corps and his first thrilling exploits alongside some familiar faces when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Green Lantern: Beware My Power on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital on July 26, 2022.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power features a recently discharged Marine sniper John Stewart, voiced by SAG Award-winning actor Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night in Miami), who is at a crossroads in his life. Things only get more complicated when he receives an extraterrestrial ring granting him the powers of the Green Lantern of Earth. Unfortunately, the ring doesn't come with instructions – but it does come with baggage, like a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe. Now, with the aid of the light-hearted Green Arrow, Adam Strange, and Hawkgirl, this reluctant soldier must journey into the heart of a galactic Rann/Thanagar war and somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed.

Dig the brand new trailer below:

In addition to Hodge (Black Adam, One Night in Miami) in the title role as John Stewart/Green Lantern, the all-star cast also includes Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, The Man Who Fell To Earth) as Green Arrow, Ike Amadi (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Superman: Man of Tomorrow) as Martian Manhunter, Brian Bloom (The A-Team, Mass Effect) as Adam Strange, Jamie Gray Hyder (Law & Order: SVU, True Blood) as Hawkgirl, Mara Junot (Call of Duty franchise, Genshin Impact) as Lyssa Drak & Banth Dar, Jason J. Lewis (Justice League Action) as Ganthet & Captain Kantus, Keesha Sharp (Empire, Lethal Weapon) as Vixen, Simon Templeman (Uncharted franchise) as Sardath & Console Voice, Rick D. Wasserman (Batman: The Killing Joke) as Sinestro, Sunil Malhotra (Mortal Kombat 11, The Legend of Korra) as Power Ring and Rannian Commander, and additional voices provided by Nolan North (Young Justice, Rick and Morty).

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Green Lantern: Beware My Power is directed by Jeff Wamester (Justice Society: World War II) from a script co-written by John Semper and Ernie Altbacker. The next DC Universe Movie is slated for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on July 26, 2022.