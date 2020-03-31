"Greenland" Trailer: Gerald Butler Goes Against the Apocalypse Again

Greenland is an upcoming disaster thriller starring Gerald Butler. As comets rain down from the sky, one man tries to save his family from the impending doom in front of them, trying to get them to bunkers in Greenland. The film is being release by STX Films and is directed by Ric Roman Waugh. The film was originally to star Chris Evans and be directed by Neil Blomkamp, but they both left the project in development. Butler and Waugh stepped in, with Waugh rewriting the screenplay with original writer Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune. You can watch the trailer and read the synopsis for the film below:

Greenland Trailer

A family struggles to survive when a comet rages against the earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his separated wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and son Nathan embark on a perilous journey to their only hope of safety. While several cities around the world are leveled with the earth from the comet's fragments, the family experiences the best and worst humanity can offer, while battling the growing panic and lawlessness around them. As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, their last chance is a desperate flight to a possible safe haven in Greenland.

This is not the first time we have seen Gerald Butler in a disaster film. Oh no, just two years ago the world was gifted Geostorm. Greenland looks way more entertaining than that film was however. this one actually looks like it has a story of some kind for instance. The action looks well-done, and the cast joining Butler is pretty good, with Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, David Denman, Roger Dale Floyd, Gary Weeks, and Claire Bronson trying to survive with him. I don't know, it looks like a big, dumb action film and sometimes those are ok.

Greenland is in theaters (if things turn around) June 12th. My guess is it will be delayed.