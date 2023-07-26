Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, film, halloween, Halloween Ends, horror, Rohan Campbell

Halloween Ends Star Reflects on Being a Part of the Final Chapter

Halloween Ends star Rohan Campbell shares his gratitude for being a part of the final chapter of the popular horror franchise.

After more than 40 years of slasher mayhem, it's still hard to believe that the timeless Halloween conflict between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers has officially come to an end. And after the epic bloodbath between the pair, it's become a film that draws a lot of opinions from fans, ranging from excessive positivity to extreme frustration.

With the genre film now in the rearview, one of the film's essential stars is reflecting on his personal experiences while portraying an original character that completely divided the fandom.

Honored to Participate in the Michael and Laurie's Final Chapter, Halloween Ends

While speaking to Collider about his role in The Hardy Boys, actor Rohan Campbell was asked about his key involvement in Halloween Ends, where he tells the publication, "Man, that was really, really special, as well. I mean, I'd just spoken about how it sort of feels like a bit of a family and a bit of like a summer camp thing. I think [director David Gordon Green] said, as well."

Campbell then goes on to further add that the weight of the final chapter wasn't lost on him, explaining, "David has used the same crew since university. So those are all his close friends, as well. So I think some similarities were like having our family built here, and then stepping into his family, not only his family but stepping into the legacy of Halloween, you know, [Jamie Lee Curtis] 44 years in the making, her send-off, her final goodbye, and big bow. So it was scary in its own right. Then, to make something new with David, and make something exciting and a new chapter of that franchise was, you know, just an honor and just really special and something I'll remember forever, as well."

Did you enjoy Campbell's performance of the very polarizing Halloween character? Let us know your thoughts below!

