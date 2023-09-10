Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, haunted mansion, poster, release date

Haunted Mansion Will Arrive On Disney+ And On Digital In October

Haunted Mansion didn't make an impact at the box office, but Disney hopes to change that in October when the film is released on digital and Disney+.

To say that Haunted Mansion didn't quite land how Disney wanted it to would be the understatement of summer 2023. In general, Disney did not come out on top with any of their films, with only Elemental hanging around long enough to make an impact. The other big movies didn't do as well, and Haunted Mansion didn't stand a chance against the absolute world domination that was Barbie and Oppenheimer. While no one could have predicted that those two films would have been that massive, all the writing was on the wall. Disney could have easily delayed the film to October or even September when there was less competition, but they thought they could compete, and the movie just wasn't good enough to stand up against those two juggernauts. Ultimately, the film only grossed just over $100 million at the worldwide box office and with a budget of $150 million or more before marketing? That's a problem. At least Disney is being smarter about the home release of this film because they announced Haunted Mansion will be coming to Disney+ and will be released on digital on October 6th. We got a new poster and TV spot along with the announcement.

Haunted Mansion: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

Disney's comically creepy adventure Haunted Mansion will appear in theaters on July 28th. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!