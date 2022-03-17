IMAX Releases a New Poster for Michael Bay's Ambulance

The new Michael Bay movie comes out next month. This is one that seems like it might be getting a little lost in the shuffle of the early spring movie season. No one seems to be talking about it much one way or another. We still have a little ways to go, though, and maybe Universal will kick up the marketing in the last two or three weeks leading up to the release. Bay's movies tend to do well, but his films based on established properties tend to do better these days. While Ambulance might not be the most original idea ever been put to film, Bay got a good cast, and maybe he can make it interesting to watch. IMAX shared a new poster for the upcoming action and chase flick.

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever.

In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no.

But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González. It will be released on April 8, 2022.

