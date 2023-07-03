Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, film, margot robbie, Warner Bros

Margot Robbie Shares Her Single Demand for the Barbie Movie

Barbie star Margot Robbie is revealing the specific requirement she had when signing on to the Warner Bros. and Mattel movie.

We're just a few weeks away from the strangely epic battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer, where two very different films will go head to head at the box office. Though, with a well-known doll and a star-studded cast, we're obviously expecting Barbie to dominate.

With the film being just around the corner from its release, the iconic star attached to the live-action version of the titular character is revealing what she needed from the movie in order to sign on to the project. And as it turns out, it's something everyone needed.

Margot Robbie Says the Barbie Movie Was Required to Do Better

During an interview with Time, Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie opened up about her one requirement for the live-action version of the character, telling the publication, "If [Mattel] hadn't made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don't think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film. I don't think you should say, 'This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that's what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.'"

Issa Rae, another well-known actor in the cast, added to the conversation about making this feel more inclusive for audiences, explaining, "My worry was that it was going to feel too white feminist-y, but I think that it's self-aware," Rae then goes on to clarify, "Barbie Land is perfect, right? It represents perfection. So if perfection is just a bunch of white Barbies, I don't know that anybody can get on board with that."

Fortunately for audiences, the days of pigeonholing Barbie to being depicted strictly as a slender white woman are finally behind us. With Barbie attempting to reframe its former image to reflect a more inclusive society, we're looking forward to the film's new vision when it arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023.

