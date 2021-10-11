Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Dune Sketchbook

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of The Dune Sketchbook from the upcoming Denis Villeneuve adaptation. This will feature expanded suites from the score by Hans Zimmer on a one-off pressing spread across three colored vinyl discs. Check it out below.

Dune Mondo Release Details

"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing you an exclusive vinyl presentation of 'The Dune Sketchbook' by Hans Zimmer, in conjunction with WaterTower Music. Split across three exquisite colored vinyl records, these extended suites from Denis Villeneuve's epic blockbuster, DUNE, are breathtaking in their scope and vision, both beautiful and dynamic. Our edition is a one-off pressing of 3000 copies, featuring incredible artwork from Greg Ruth, approved by both the composer and director. The tri-fold sleeve is foil-stamped with the film's logo, and each copy is numbered. Don't miss out on one of our favorite releases of the year."

'The Dune Sketchbook' clocks in at an impressive 100 minutes across a mere nine tracks. It features all of Hans Zimmer's typical bombast and deafening drums. These extended cues feature huge swathes of arpeggiated synths, vocal chants, and rumbling bagpipes, moods that run from ethereal to ominous, wistful to sorrowful, and always become huge dramatic, loud and disorientating (sometimes all within the same cue). It truly is an epic for our times and proves once again Hans Zimmer's status as one of the world's greatest living composers."

Oof, only 3,00 of these when it goes on sale this Wednesday at Noon CT; that is going to be a tough get. My advice is to go to the page here and refresh, starting about ten minutes early. Log in, and be ready. Cause this one is going to go fast.