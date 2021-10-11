Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Dune Sketchbook
Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of The Dune Sketchbook from the upcoming Denis Villeneuve adaptation. This will feature expanded suites from the score by Hans Zimmer on a one-off pressing spread across three colored vinyl discs. Check it out below.
Dune Mondo Release Details
"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing you an exclusive vinyl presentation of 'The Dune Sketchbook' by Hans Zimmer, in conjunction with WaterTower Music. Split across three exquisite colored vinyl records, these extended suites from Denis Villeneuve's epic blockbuster, DUNE, are breathtaking in their scope and vision, both beautiful and dynamic. Our edition is a one-off pressing of 3000 copies, featuring incredible artwork from Greg Ruth, approved by both the composer and director. The tri-fold sleeve is foil-stamped with the film's logo, and each copy is numbered. Don't miss out on one of our favorite releases of the year."