Scream One Year Out Teaser Posts To Official Twitter Account

Scream is returning to the big screen exactly one year from today, on January 14th, 2022. So far, we have absolutely no idea what this fifth film in the series will be about. We know some old favorites are returning, so theoretically, it will pick up where Scream 4 left off. Other than that, the film has been filming for months now and may be done filming as of now. I am sure they meant for it to come sooner, but with all of the delays in Hollywood right now, they staked a claim to a weekend in January 2022, and they are sticking to it. The official Twitter of the series posted the first short teaser for the film today, marking the one year from now release. Check it out below.

Scream Shrouded In Mystery…For Now

Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison join the retuning Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in the cast. Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S) from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). Series father and producer Kevin Williamson returns to produce as well.

I think everyone has very high hopes for this film. While Wes Craven will be missed, the Radio Silence guys can handle horror with some highjacks thrown in. Anyone who saw Ready or Not can attest to that. One thing is for sure: this property has laid dormant for long enough. Horror is better when Scream is a part of it, and surely audiences will welcome ole Ghostface back with open arms when the new film opens on January 14th, 2022.