Screenwriter Reveals Details About Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek Film

One of the writers who was tasked with working on Quentin Tarantino's scrapped Star Trek film is discussing the filmmaker's passionate ideas.

At one point, there were many conversations surrounding a Star Trek 4 helmed by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, though unfortunately, the film was eventually scrapped. While we are still rumored to be getting another Star Trek film in the near future from Paramount Pictures, Tarantino has essentially confirmed that his interpretation of Star Trek won't be manifesting anytime soon, with his upcoming film The Movie Critic serving as his final directorial credit.

One of the scribes attached to Tarantino's film is finally opening up about the filmmaker's organic passion for the franchise when discussing prospective story ideas. Does anyone else wish that this could have still happened?

Quentin Tarantino Had Very "Passionate" and "Wonderful" Ideas for Star Trek 4

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, writer-director Lindsay Anderson Beers (who was attached to a writers' room for the scrapped Star Trek 4 entry) discussed the early stages of development by noting, "I also started being asked to help people crack IP, including Star Trek, which started as the Tarantino writers' room. Tarantino wanted to do a Star Trek room, which was the most fun room I've ever done."

The screenwriter then goes on to add, "We got in there, and he started with, 'So what are your guys' ideas for a movie?' and I think I went first. So he listened to us patiently and just kind of nodded his head, and then he took out his notebook and started talking for 20 minutes with lines of dialogue and passionate ideas that he'd already written. It wasn't really a story yet; they were just random thoughts he had on a movie, but it was so passionate and so wonderful. And I laughed to myself and thought, 'Well, why didn't we start with that?' There was a funny moment where he just stopped in the middle of that room and turned to me and said, 'Lindsey, you're really good at this.' And getting that compliment from somebody whose career I admire so much meant a lot, obviously."

At the very least, there are still talks that Star Trek 4 is currently in development, so we'll have to wait and see where the franchise is willing to take us next!

