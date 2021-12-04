Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One): First Look Revealed

We heard that a first look at the sequel to the best Spider-Man movie [don't @ me] was going to be coming soon, but apparently, it is very soon. Very late on a Saturday night, Sony Pictures Animation dropped the first footage, the official title, and we now know that this is going to be a part one. All of this is completely okay because the chance for there to be more of this universe is always great. Here is a look at the footage for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) that was shared and all of the information that was in the description of the youtube video, including a brief cast list that confirms that Oscar Isaac is returning as Miguel after being teased at the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is coming exclusively to movie theaters on October 7, 2022. Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Screenplay by: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham Based on the MARVEL Comic Books Produced by: Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg Cast: Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld

Chris Miller shared that the "incredible crew" are working on both films simultaneously, so there might not be a very long break between these two movies, which would be just fantastic. Something to keep in mind is that the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was alpha footage that never made it into the final movie. So this footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) might not even be the final footage.