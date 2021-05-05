Spider-Man: No Way Home – Andrew Garfield Says He Never Got Call

With the news of past Spider-Man characters from the universes built by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb returning with Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro, respectively, questions naturally turned to Tom Holland's predecessors in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. After all, Warner Bros is tapping to Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck to reprise their era roles as Batman in the upcoming Flash film despite Robert Pattinson's status as the current Caped Crusader in the upcoming The Batman from Matt Reeves. Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), Garfield revealed his status for the third Holland Sony franchise film in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I can't speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call," Garfield told MTV host Josh Horowitz. "I see how often Spider-Man is trending, and it's like people freaking out, and I'm just like, 'guys, guys, guys' — I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill.' I would've gotten a call by now. That's what I'm saying. I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they are going to call me and say, 'Hey, people want this. … maybe they are doing like a market research thing."

Of what little we do know of the third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film is that Molina said of his character, who died at the end of Spider-Man 2 (2004), will pick up where he left off despite the 17 years since its release. Foxx's Electro fought against Garfield's incarnation in the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Maguire hasn't offered any comment on any involvement in the MCU film. Another holdover from the franchise's past is J. K. Simmons, who was re-introduced and reimagined as media mogul J Jonah Jameson in Far From Home (2019), which he originally played in the Raimi trilogy. The difference is director Jon Watts has Jameson as an Alex Jones-type vlogger instead of running a print version of The Daily Bugle. Do you think Garfield is telling the truth? Honestly, he probably wouldn't go through the trouble if he is and an NDA is involved, and obviously, he could always get called later for last-minute surprise shoots.