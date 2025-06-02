Posted in: MGM, Movies, Prime | Tagged: The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2 Will Arrive On Prime Video On June 5th

The Accountant 2 will make its global debut on Prime Video on June 5th. The film was released in theaters on April 25th.

The film performed modestly at the box office, grossing just over $100 million on an $80 million budget.

Despite heavy marketing, The Accountant 2 struggled for attention due to competition from Sinners.

Strong streaming performance could influence whether Amazon MGM fast-tracks a potential third installment.

It kind of feels like Amazon MMGM Studios were really pushing The Accountant 2, and then the movie came out and no one talked about it again. It seemed to be better liked by critics and audiences than the first one, but maybe people didn't know what the first one was and didn't want to go see a sequel if they hadn't seen the first film. The movie didn't completely flop either. It managed to pull in just over $100 million at the worldwide box office, and on a budget of $80 million, it might have squeaked by into making money. If so, Amazon MGM might jump on the opportunity to make a third one and not have this massive break between films. This franchise needs momentum; it isn't good enough to get by without it, so if they want a third film, they should probably make it happen. The streaming numbers will also play into that decision, and today it was announced that The Accountant 2 would be making its global Prime Video debut on June 5th. Even with the heavy marketing that Amazon MGM did, this movie still flew under the radar due to Sinners. There are probably people out there who don't even know it came out.

The Accountant 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Accountant, directed by Gavin O'Connor, stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons.

