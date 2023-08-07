Posted in: Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: lucas till, The Collective, Tom DeNucci

The Collective Brings Lucas Till to a New Action Universe

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Tom DeNucci, director of The Collective, a new thriller that was released in Theaters, On Demand, and Digital on August 4, 2023. In the film, a young recruit to a mysterious agency of assassins finds himself going rogue on his first assignment, tracking down a dangerous group of human traffickers.

Say the producers:

Quiver Distribution will release The Collective in Theaters, On Digital and On Demand on August 4, 2023. The film was directed by Tom DeNucci (Vault, Johnny & Clyde) and was written by Jason James and Matthew Rogers (The Survivalist, Code Name Banshee). The Collective stars Lucas Till (X-Men Franchise), Ruby Rose ("Orange Is the New Black," John Wick: Chapter 2), Mercedes Varnado ("The Mandalorian" "WWE Smackdown!"), Paul Ben-Victor (Plane, "The Wire"), Tyrese Gibson (Transformers Franchise, Fast & Furious Franchise), and Don Johnson ("Miami Vice," Knives Out).

The author chats about one of the biggest challenges in directing an action movie– finding an actor who can meet the physical requirements of the role. Lucas Till (Banshee in the X-Men movies) is called on to do lots of punishing hand-to-hand combat and falls, and luckily has the training required. One less challenging thing was DeNucci's shift from horror, the genre he's spent the most time in, and action, which he says shares a lot in mood and pacing.

DeNucci remarks that though the concept of The Collective is one that in recent years would be developed as a streaming series rather than a film, there's a pleasant return to the old school of Hollywood in embracing the mid-budget action film. It's a trend that has been seen a lot recently in horror, championed by studios like Blumhouse, which has been investing regularly in modestly-budgeted films.

Check out the chat.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the trailer:

