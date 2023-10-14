Posted in: Hulu, Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: Lil Rel Howery, Sean King O'Grady, The Mill

The Mill on Hulu Gives Lil Rel Howery a Chance to Shine

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Sean King O’Grady, director of The Mill, a gripping nearly-one-man show with Lil Rel Howery.

The film, which is reminiscent of a Twilight Zone episode for the mega-corporation era, stars Lil Rel Howery, Pat Healy, and Karen Obilom. In The Mill, a corporate "wage slave" becomes a literally enslaved person when he wakes up in an "improvement program" that involves hard labor and arbitrary punishments.

In a near future hyper-capitalist America, Joe is a rising star at Mallard, a mega-corporation whose market dominance surpasses Amazon and Apple combined. Devoted to his family and fixated on success, his life unravels into an enigmatic nightmare when he wakes up in an open-air prison cell with no memory of how he got there. Bewilderingly, the prison cell is centered around an archaic grist mill — a stark symbol of relentless labor. Surrounded by unexplained screams in the darkness and whispers from unseen cellmates, he begins to grapple with the chilling revelation: his omnipotent employer, Mallard, operates this prison. Shrouded in confusion, Joe believes there must be a mix-up. But as the harsh light of day dawns, the horrific reality sets in — this is 'Advanced Career Training'. Accused of underperforming, Joe is compelled to push the grist mill to meet a daily quota or face 'termination'. THE MILL is an Orwellian nightmare steeped in Kafka-esque horror, exploring themes of corporate dehumanization, AI domination, and the erosion of personal freedom. As Joe races against time to escape before his son's birth, he plunges deeper into the sinister belly of Mallard, confronting startling revelations about its true nature. In a world where profit supersedes humanity, will Joe reclaim his freedom, or be crushed under the weight of the ruthless system that has imprisoned him?

In the chat, the director of The Mill talks about the challenges faced by star Howery, who threw himself into a film that is almost a one-man show, with most of the film featuring only Howery talking through walls to other actors. The actor keeps our attention as he tries to survive and work out how to come out on top.

