The Naked Gun: Kevin Durand Talks Joining Comedic Film Franchise

Kevin Durand (Clown in a Cornfield) spoke to Bleeding Cool about joining Paramount's The Naked Gun reboot, Liam Neeson and more.

Article Summary Kevin Durand joins The Naked Gun reboot as Frank Drebin Jr, bringing new energy to the comedy franchise.

Durand discusses his admiration for Liam Neeson and director Akiva Schaffer, calling the set experience a blast.

The actor comments on his new blond look for the role, joking that his wife insists he keeps the hair color.

Paramount's teaser hints at classic slapstick with Neeson's Frank Jr and the next generation of iconic characters.

Kevin Durand is fortunate when it comes to his acting career, which spans over a quarter century since his debut in the TV series Exhibit A: Secrets of Forensic Science. He's certainly developed a knack for being in the right place at the right time as one of Hollywood's most versatile character actors, joining some of the biggest franchises in pop culture. His second project was the 1999 sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Others he's been a part of include TV's The Outer Limits, ER, Stargate SG-1, Dark Angel, Tarzan, CSI, The Dead Zone, Lost, Vikings, The Strain, Swamp Thing, Locke & Key. He's also appeared in the X-Men film franchise and the vampire cult classic film Abigail (2024).

His latest is joining The Naked Gun legacy reboot from Seth MacFarlane, director Akiva Schaffer, and star Liam Neeson playing Frank Drebin, Jr, the son of the main protagonist of the original films and preceding ABC series, Police Squad! played by Leslie Nielsen. While promoting his latest work on the RLJE and Shudder horror film Clown in a Cornfield, Durand spoke to Bleeding Cool about joining the latest incarnation and his hair color change from black to blond to reflect the role.

The Naked Gun Star Kevin Durand on Joining the Comedic Franchise

Bleeding Cool: Is there anything you can say about working on the new 'The Naked Gun' film and what that was like?

What an honor to get to jump into that franchise and get to play this while I'm still a blonde. My wife liked it, and she is keeping me blond. I'm a huge fan of Liam Neeson and Akiva, and it was a blast to go in there and play with them. I haven't seen the movie. I hear it's hilarious. Like you, I've seen the trailers. They're good and effective. Hopefully, everybody else thinks so, too.

With Paramount releasing the teaser, we got our first glimpse at Neeson's Frank Jr as he saves the day disguised as a Girl Scout, taking out the thieves without the use of his gun with brutal efficiency with his giant lollipop. The next shot shows the main characters revealed to be the sons of the protagonists from the original at their respective memorials of their fathers from Neeson's Frank; Paul Walter Hauser's Capt Ed Hocken Jr, the son of George Kennedy's Ed Hocken, and Nordberg's son shaking his head at O.J. Simpson's picture. The Naked Gun, which also stars CCH Pounder, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Hudson, comes to theaters on August 1st. Clown in a Cornfield is currently in theaters.

