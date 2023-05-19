The Super Mario Bros. Movie Composer on Tackling the Iconic Franchise The composer The Super Mario Bros. Movie is explaining how he managed to merge the iconic soundtrack with something new.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo and Illumination has raked in more than a billion dollars during its box-office run, and now the film has quickly managed to hit digital platforms – suggesting that the colorful adaptation of a classic video game is ready to live on as a new childhood favorite for many years to come.

And with its recognizable characters, art style, and catchy score, the film feels like a perfect representation of everything that we've come to love about the expansive Mario universe (because that's actually a real cinematic possibility now).

Adding a Fresh Spin to The Super Mario Bros. Movie Soundtrack

In conversation with Collider, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Fast X composer Brian Tyler discussed the excitement that came with joining the franchise and getting the chance to contribute to its success, explaining, "I met with the creator of Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, and the creator of all that music, Koji Kondo. And we talked through the process of what I was thinking should be the idea behind it. Since this movie is so cinematic and so big, going into that world of film, it needed to have its own new themes. You know, from Princess Peach to Bowser to the main Mario theme and the [starts making a beat], you know, all that kind of thing. And so I wanted to write something, but I wanted it to feel like it was actually a part of Mario already."

Tyler further elaborates, "I wanted to have built-in nostalgia, almost like when people watched it, even fans would be like, 'Yeah, I know this, this feels like Mario.' But at the same time, having support motifs that would be almost like counter melodies or support harmonies that would be from the original games that would go alongside it in a way that would be invisible to people that were new to the Mario world. So it just felt like great film music. It helped the scene, you know what I mean? But then also the fans would feel like they're at home in that world. Just like someone like me."

Nintendo and Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available on Digital.