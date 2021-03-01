TMNT Fans: Waxwork Records Secret Of The Ooze Vinyl Is Incredible

TMNT collectors are being so spoiled right now. We haven't had it this good since the '80s, and that is saying something for a series and characters that have been around for 30 years at this point. The first two films the Heroes in a Half-Shell appeared in are some of the most fun I have ever had in the theater, and a big part of that is the scores and soundtracks. I still, to this day, find myself humming the scores to these two films all these years later at random parts of my day. Now, as an adult, I still collect TMNT stuff, so I was super excited to go to my doorstep the other day and see that Waxwork Records were kind enough to send me a copy of their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Secret of the Ooze vinyl release to check out.

TMNT Fans: You Need To Track This Down

Full disclosure: this is now sold out, so you will have to wait and see if they re-press this one, although the CD is still available. Either is worth it for the new Kevin Eastman art they commissioned for this release, with gorgeous, giant images that leap off the jacket. I especially love the gatefold; there are a TON of easter eggs in there for TMNT fans to find. I love that it is an homage to the title card at the beginning of the film.

The disc itself is a sick ooze green color, one of the coolest I have seen in a while. I know not everyone goes gaga for colored discs, but I cannot get enough of them. The release features the entire score from John DuPrez is here, completely remastered from the original master tapes, and let me tell you something: when that main title came on, I got the biggest grin on my face. The quality is top-notch here, as the butt-kicking, high-energy music spins. This score reminds me more of the animated series; there is an air of playfulness that the 1990 TMNT film didn't have since that adhered closer to the original comic series in tone. I gotta say, though, as much as I loved the score, all I wanted to do was get to "Ninja Rap," which is also included here. My daughter and I had a ball dancing to it, and she made me listen to both sides of this disc three times.

Perfect release and I want to thank Waxwork again for sending this over. As I said, this is sold out right now, but they re-press sometimes, so maybe this one will see release again. It was also part of their subscription for this year and is still available on CD. Now I am going to have to figure out a way to get their TMNT 1990 score release as well. Anyone that has one for sale hit me up.