Dave Franco Is Playing Vanilla Ice In a Biopic Film

Actor Dave Franco is set to star as 90's rapper and TMNT friend Vanilla Ice in a new biopic about his life. The film, titled To The Extreme, which was the name of Ice's 1990 hit album. The script is written by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van. No director has been chosen yet, and a start date has been delayed by the pandemic. The Vanilla Ice biopic logline: "From a high school dropout selling cars in Dallas to having the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard charts with 'Ice Ice Baby,' a young Vanilla Ice struggles with stardom, extortion attempts, and selling out as he makes music history." Franco, doing press for his new film The Rental, talked to Insider about the project.

Vanilla Ice Has Actually Led An Interesting Life

"We have been in development for a while, but we are inching closer and closer to preproduction." Franco says he envisions the film to play out like his brother's film The Disaster Artist, about the making of cult film The Room: "With that movie, people expected us to make a broad comedy where we make fun of Tommy Wiseau, but the more real we played it, the funnier and heartfelt it was — that's the tone we want for this one as well," Franco said. As far as playing Vanilla Ice, real name Rob Van Winkle, he has had many conversations with him about the role as well: "Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy and he's been super helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn't know," Franco said. "Just talking to him I can't help but think about the rabbit holes I'm going to go down to get ready for the role."

Man, this could be awesome. Come to think of it; this may be perfect casting. Franco reminds me of The Ice Man a bit so that I can see it. As long as there are extensive scenes about the filming of Ninja Rap, we are good.