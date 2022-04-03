Morbius Wins The Weekend Box Office, But Underperforms

Morbius did indeed win the weekend box office, grossing $39.1 million, falling short of the expected $40-50 million range most were forecasting after Thursday's $5.7 million in previews. It looks like word of mouth is more deadly than a stake through the heart, as its grosses dropped through the weekend pretty quickly. Morbius averaged a C+ letter grade through CinemaScore, making it seem hard for it to have any legs under it when April will have a big film open every week, ramping up to the summer season kick-off on May 6th with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The film dropped 25% from Friday to Saturday, indicating that most people were telling their friends they did not like what they saw.

Morbius Will Not Win Next Weekend

Second place to Morbius went to last week's champ, The Lost City, with $14.6 million, bringing its two-week gross over $50 million. The third was The Batman, adding $11.2 million and heading towards a $400 million gross at the end. Fourth went to Uncharted with $3.7 million and sending it above the $135 million mark, and fifth was Jujutsu Kaisen O with just under $2 million, bringing its total to an impressive $31.2 million overall.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five for April 1st:

Morbius- $39.1 million The Lost City- $14.6 million The Batman- $11.2 million Uncharted- $3.7 million Jujutsu Kaisen O- $1.96 million

Next week sees Sonic 2 zooming into theaters as he battles Michael Bay's new action-drama Ambulance. Sonic 2 should win the weekend but don't count out Bay; his fans will come out in droves if the quality is there. All this means is that Morbius should sink down to number three and will have a hard time making it to its budget of $75 million at the box office, though it will clean up on digital streaming for sure.