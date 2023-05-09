What's Love Got to Do With It: Shazad Latif Talks Rom-Com & Lily James Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) talks to Bleeding Cool about his latest rom-com in What's Love Got to Do With It? Lily James & more.

Shazad Latif has become a series force on television since his debut in the BBC action thriller series MI-5. Since then, he's made several memorable appearances in Black Mirror, My Mad Fat Diary, Ordinary Lies, Toast of London, Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery, Departure, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Toast of Tinseltown. While Latif's done the occasional film, his latest comes from Shout! Studios and Studio Canal in the romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do with It? follows Zoe (Lily James), who's a documentary maker and dating app addict. She follows the example of her childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Latif) for a potential arranged marriage to a complete stranger chosen by his parents, perhaps gaining a unique newfound perspective on love. Latif spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with director Shekhar Kapur, writer Jemima Khan, James, Asian representation, and the rare opportunity to become a romantic lead in a film.

How the Stars Aligned for Latif for 'What's Love Got to Do with It?'

BC: What intrigued you about 'What's Love Got to Do with It?'

SL: First of all, having the chance to work with Shekhar Kapur, one of the great filmmakers, who has worked with [the likes of] Heath Ledger and Cate Blanchett, any actor would jump at the chance. There's Jemima Khan, who wrote the script and produced it, was a huge thing for me because she's big and we love her in the Pakistani community. She's one of the few white ladies who's been out there. My mother used to keep a scrapbook of her, and it was a strange experience. It was a mad thing they all came together, and it also helps working with one of my best friends, Lily James. Those three things made it a no-brainer.

What appealed to you about the story? Shekhar mentioned not wanting to follow the traditional rom-com trajectory.

As a young actor being able to be a lead in a rom-com, especially as a half-Asian actor, is a rare thing. The opportunity to do that and hopefully open doors for future generations as it was a big deal representation-wise. The fact that it was a rom-com that had a bit of emotional core, and it wasn't some fluffy rom-com. It was a family drama for me. It's about this guy who's trying to be a dutiful son, and there was a lot of emotion. At the same time, we were trying to keep that level of seriousness to that.

Can you speak about your costars on set?

Working with Lily… getting to work with your mate is a luxury. Being able to just play with your mate has no stress, anxiety, sadness, or egos. It was a loving set and working with Sajal [Ali] and Emma Thompson, these two are great. Shabana [Azmi]…these huge stars. Shekhar created this a nice environment on set, and everyone was on top of their game. It was a lovely working experience.

How often do these like opportunities come up playing a lead in a rom-com? You've done a lot of other genres like action and drama.

As I said, it's a rare thing these kinds of roles come along, especially a lead. Like 5-10 years ago, there were only been a few I could think of 'Yesterday' (2019) or 'Big Sick' (2017). Asian guy playing the lead doesn't happen often so I wanted to make sure I did it justice.

What can you say about the grounded nature of the story and how we function in the world of social media and dating apps?

I suppose there's loads of comedy in the movie, but keeping that family drama aspect and actually why [my character, Kazim is] doing this and the stress of being a son who's trying to keep the family together. There's a serious nature to what happened with him and his sister in the family, and it tore their family apart. The core of that story is heartbreaking. In the end, it brings it all together. We wanted to make sure that that was what was kept alive.

What was your biggest challenge in the film?

I suppose you don't want to fall into the stereotypical nature of making sure that all the Asian aspects are not played up and made silly. We have seen that stuff before. It's a touchy subject, and I wanted to make sure it is dealt with sensitivity, and I suppose that's the hardest thing, trying to keep that balance because it is a comedy as well. Trying to play the truth of it and make a choice believable, I suppose that's always the toughest thing.

What's Love Got to Do with It? is currently in theaters.