Woman Woman: New Film Is Being Written By Ana Nogueira

DC Studios has hired Ana Nogueira to write the new Wonder Woman movie. Nogueira has also written the new Supergirl movie and is working on a Teen Titans film.

The project marks Nogueira's third screenplay in the DC Universe, showing renewed studio confidence in her work.

Wonder Woman's big screen future was uncertain after Wonder Woman 3 was canceled by DC Studios in late 2022.

James Gunn recently confirmed development of a new Wonder Woman film, signaling Diana's return to theaters.

Warner Bros. must really like what Ana Nogueira gave them for Supergirl because they want to work with her yet again on a third DC project. The last we heard about Nogueira, she was tapped to write a new Teen Titan film, and that was back in March 2024. The last we heard about a Wonder Woman movie was about a month ago when James Gunn confirmed that something was in the works. The Wrap revealed today, and later confirmed by Gunn on social media, that Nogueira has been brought on for her third DC project and is writing the new Wonder Woman movie.

Wonder Woman And Her Convoluted Cinematic Journey

Wonder Woman has been on a strange journey in the DC Universe since she was introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice all the way back in 2016. There were a lot of things wrong with that movie, but Gal Gadot as Diana seemed to be the one thing everyone could agree on. When she returned for her own film in 2017, it became a cultural moment. While the film did fall apart in the third act, the second act is one for the books, and the No Man's Land scene remains in the top tier of scenes of all time in the genre. However, things weren't so great with Wonder Woman 1984. The film opened the door to Warner Bros. doing the hybrid release and was a pandemic release. It's unclear if the reception to the movie would have been different if we saw it on the big screen, but either way, people weren't that into it. Despite that, it did seem like Warner Bros. was interested in making a third film, even after the DC Universe entered its new era.

In December 2022, when it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be bringing a new era of the DC Universe to the big screen, it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in active development. It was confirmed again that the film was no longer happening in August 2023, but the TV show, Paradise Lost, was still moving forward. We hadn't heard anything about Wonder Woman returning to the big screen since, though a few cast members have expressed their shock that the film was canceled at all.

