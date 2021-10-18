Elysian Brewing Going Above & Beyond For Halloween In Seattle

If you're living in the Seattle area and are looking for something spooky to go with your beer, Elysian Brewing has got something awesome planned. Along with a set of speciality brews made for the season with different kinds of pumpkin flavoring, the company has partnered with the Georgetown Morgue, one of Seattle's premier haunted houses, to deliver the beer in the scariest way possible. Scare actors from the morgue will be driving around to deliver the pumpkin beer variety pack as part of the brewery's Scary Good Delivery Service. From October 27th-28th, Elysian and Georgetown Morgue will deliver to those who are ages 21+ with "a dose of the creepy crawlies" 12-pack of beer with all four flavors in them. It's one hell of a tactic to get promotion and your beer across the city. We have more info on all the flavors for you below.

From brewing its first pumpkin beer in 1997 and creating the world's first Imperial Pumpkin Ale in 2004 to launching the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival shortly after, Elysian is a pioneer in brewing pumpkin beer and offers a variety of beers made with Pacific Northwest-grown pumpkins. Not located in Seattle? Have no fear. Elysian's to-die-for Pumpkin Variety Pack is available nationwide and features four beers that are sure to satiate pumpkin fans everywhere: Night Owl: A very drinkable Pumpkin Ale brewed with pumpkin puree and juice, and spiced in conditioning with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice.

Punkuccino: A Pumpkin Ale with the attitude of a world-weary barista, Punkuccino packs a short shot of Stumptown coffee toddy with just a shake of cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Great Pumpkin: The world's first Imperial Pumpkin Ale. Boasting intense aromas of pumpkin with sugar and spice on the nose, Great Pumpkin is a delectably smooth fall brew that pours a deep copper color with a ghostly white head.

Dark O' The Moon: Spookily smooth and chocolatey with a slight smokiness on the nose, this Pumpkin Stout pours dark as night and is brewed with fresh pumpkin and pumpkin seeds with a hint of cinnamon.