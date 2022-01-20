Ghost Announce New Album Impera, New Single Out Now

Ghost surprised fans this early this morning, announcing a new album, Impera, out on March 11th and releasing a new single, "Call Me Little Sunshine." This will be the band's first new album since 2018's Prequelle. The new album will also feature "Hunter's Moon," the single the band released in October that played over the end credits of Halloween Kills. That single will have a 7-inch vinyl release this Friday. Co-headlining tour with Volbeat begins next week and runs through the beginning of March through 26 cities. You can hear the new Ghost single and see the cover to the new album, along with the tracklisting below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine (Official Music Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DD2m_iqD7dI)

Ghost Surprises Are Welcome

"We're building our empire from the ashes of an old" as GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock outfit GHOST announces the impending arrival of IMPERA, the band's fifth full-length studio album out March 11th via Loma Vista Recordings. IMPERA finds Ghost transported literally hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018's Best Rock Album GRAMMY nominee Prequelle. The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of IMPERA's 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making IMPERA a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost."

Here is the official tracklisting:

Imperium

Kaisarion

Spillways

Call Me Little Sunshine

Hunter's Moon

Watcher In The Sky

Dominion

Twenties

Darkness At The Heart Of My Love

Grift Wood

Bite Of Passage

Respite On The Spital Fields

Based on this first single, this is going to be Ghost's Black Album. My how they have grown as a band, and Tobias Forge has a complete grip on us fans. Look for the album on March 11th, and you can preorder right now.