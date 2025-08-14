Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: hershey, KitKat, Reese's

Hershey Gets Ready for Halloween with Spooky Reese's, KitKats & More

The countdown to Halloween is already starting as new spooky collaborations are a hitting shelves for the trick or treat holiday

Halloween just got even sweeter thanks to Hershey's 2025 frightfully fun lineup of new treats! This year's collection brings the magic, the nostalgia, and the flavor, all wrapped up in festive packaging perfect for trick-or-treating. Sink your teeth into a variety of new collabs, including a Peanuts x REESE'S that's celebrating It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. These tasty treats feature seven classic scenes of the hit Halloween special on the packaging with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang. Up next and waking up from his chocolate coffin is the new KIT KAT Counts, which feature spooky new chocolate shapes that will have anyone succumb to his chocolate deeds.

That is not all, as Wizarding World fans can return to Hogwarts with the HERSHEY'S Cookies 'n' Crème Harry Potter Magical Friends Collection. Unlike the previous Hogwarts House Milk Chocolate bars, this one stars some of your favorite magical creatures with Hedwig, Dobby, Fawkes, and Buckbeak! All of these tasty yet spooky treats are perfect additions to embrace the Halloween season for the next few months. Hershey also has crafted up more fruity paranormal candy as well with SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL Gummies, HERSHEY'S Nuggets Pumpkin Spice Latte, TWIZZLERS Ghosts, and JOLLY RANCHER Gummies Trickies, making sure there is something for every little (or grown-up) goblin this season.

Taste the Season of the Witch with New Hershey Halloween Candy!

"The countdown to Halloween doesn't officially start until The Hershey Company announces their newest lineup of must-have treats – including iconic collaborations wrapped in playful, Halloween-ready packaging that's perfect for delighting trick-or-treaters at every doorstep. "

A nostalgic collaboration with Peanuts® celebrating the classic, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," with REESE'S Pumpkins and REESE'S Miniatures, featuring the beloved Peanuts® gang.

Pumpkins and Miniatures, featuring the beloved Peanuts® gang. A new spooky shape from the KIT KAT® brand! KIT KAT ® Counts join an iconic group of chocolate shapes and are available in snack and jumbo size assortment bags to encourage sharing.

brand! ® Counts join an iconic group of chocolate shapes and are available in snack and jumbo size assortment bags to encourage sharing. Get ready for a magical treat this Halloween with the return of HERSHEY'S Harry Potter™ inspired chocolates! From the world of Harry Potter, HERSHEY'S Cookies 'n' Crème Harry Potter™ Magical Friends Collection features your favorite wizarding world characters including Hedwig, Dobby, Buckbeak, and Fawkes.

