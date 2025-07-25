Posted in: Board Games, Conventions, Current News, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Tabletop | Tagged: sdcc, The OP Games

Hitting The Op Games Party, Yesterday At San Diego Comic-Con

Hitting The Op Games Party yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con, courtesy of Den of Geek, Nerdist and Geek and Sundry

Article Summary The Op Games Party at San Diego Comic-Con featured guided gameplay, drinks, and exclusive swag for invitees.

Flip 7 stood out as a competitive hit, impressing attendees as a potential rival to classic games like Uno.

The event celebrated The Op Games' 30+ years of party game innovation and hands-on fun with new releases.

The Op Games, also known as USAopoly, continues expanding with licensed and original party and hobby games.

Yesterday, friend of Bleeding Cool and San Diego Comic-Con party goer and game player, Anthony January went to The Op Games Party, courtesy of Den of Geek, Nerdist and Geek and Sundry as The Op Games hosted an afternoon of guided gameplay, drinks, lite bites, and swag for those lucky enough to secure an invite. Anthony tells us, "The guided gameplay was extremely fun, and my favorite was the game Flip 7. Flip 7 is a competitive and sometimes ruthless fun time among friends. In the future, I can see this game surplanting Uno."

Described as "The perfect way to kick off your weekend of convention adventures! Enjoy light bites, drinks, swag and laughs at this free event as The Op celebrates over 30 years of making the most BODACIOUS party games in the world – and get hands-on with classics and brand-new hits in the ultimate gaming extravaganza!", you can find it at Andaz San Diego, by the Hyatt, 600 F St. But, as Anthony says, it is Invitation Only… maybe you can get as lucky as he did.

Based in Southern California,The Op Games, also known as USAopoly created custom Monopoly games, expanding their portfolio to include other licensed favorites like Clue, Munchkin, Trivial Pursuit, Codenames and more. Today, the company has expanded even further to include original family, party, hobby games, and puzzles. And now premium events at San Diego Comic-Con…

Bleeding Cool folk are running around San Diego Comic-Con all weekend long, if you would like to invite them to anything else, give me a shout oin richjohnston@gmail.com.

