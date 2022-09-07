Incredibles: Pixar Fest 2022 Celebrates With Charms, Toys & More

Disney's Pixar Fest 2022 celebrates with the help of The Incredibles and some super-powered content and products from outlets such as Pandora, Box Lunch, Loungefly, and more. Pixar Fest is an annual month-long celebration of all things Pixar, consisting of weekly activities and watch parties, digital activations and sweepstakes, and new product announcements for Cars On The Road, Lightyear, The Incredibles and Coco.

Live life in the present with Pixar's Edna Mode! This sterling silver charm by Pandora features realistic details on Edna's pose and facial expression, finished with black enamel on her signature haircut. Winning hearts with her wit and sass, this beloved fashion icon from Disney and Pixar's The Incredibles is a great addition to your bracelet or charm holder as a reminder to be unapologetically you. Now you can show your Pops what a superhero he is to you with the Mr. Incredible PTX Cooler, a spacious and fully-insulated backpack cooler with a 20-can capacity water-resistant interior, padded, adjustable backpack straps, and numerous pockets for all your doodads. This versatile travel bag has an exterior stretch cargo cord which is perfect for jackets or securing base/mid layers to dry out before sundown. Includes an attachment harness for golf carts. With the "i" logo on the upper zipper pocket and a Mr. Incredible graphic with the phrase, "Incredible Dad," on the bottom pocket, everyone will know that your dad is basically saving the world!

The other products fans are able to use now and in the future to celebrate The Incredibles and Pixar Fest 2022 includes toys, Squishmallows, Halloween costumes, and more. A unique and awesome part of this includes the adaptable kids costumes, making dressing up as any member of the Incredible family a possibility. Adult and infant costumes are available as well. Edna Mode and Jack-Jack make an appearance as their own Squishmallow plush pillows with some iconic expressions to match.

The Incredibles products include some fun kids PJ sets, vinyl edition of the soundtrack from the film and two books from Little Golden Books. The story from both the first and the second film can be found in the respective kids books. Both the theme of Frozone and Incredibles can be found in the PJ sets for kids alongside a unique short sleeve shirt from RSVLTS.