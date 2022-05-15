Kellogg's Releases New Star Wars-Inspired Frosted Flakes Cereal

Kellogg's has revealed a new version of limited-edition Frosted Flakes as you'll be able to enjoy a special Star Wars version of the cereal. As you can see from the packaging, the cereal has been released to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which launches on May 27th. The idea behind the cereal is to embrace both the light and dark side of the force with what looks like a mix of regular and extra roasted flakes to bring out a darker look to them. Unfortunately, you won't be able to get your hands on them just yet as they won't be available until July nationwide. We have more info below about the cereal, as well as a special promotion they're holding involving Walmart over the Summer.

This masterful combination of dark and light pairs the rich, chocolatey flavor of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate with the sweet taste of original Kellogg's Frosted Flakes. It's the perfect way to enjoy both fan-favorites in one bowl. The limited-edition Star Wars packaging even features Tony the Tiger sporting his best Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader attire in honor of the upcoming series. In addition, fans can visit Walmart.com to get their hands on an exclusive Star Wars and Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired mystery box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes. These boxes will feature special packaging, with one side representing the light side and the other representing the dark side of the force. The fun and mysterious part? Only when fans pour a bowl of the cereal will they discover if they are destined to join the Force or give in to the dark side. It all comes down to what's in their bowl — Kellogg's Frosted Flakes or Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate. These special boxes will be available only at Walmart.com starting in June.