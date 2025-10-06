Posted in: Nerd Food, Pac-Man, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bandai Namco, Maruchan

Maruchan Reveals Limited-Edition Pac-Man Instant Lunch

Maruchan has revealed a brand-new limited-edition Pac-Man Chicken flavor Instant Lunch, celebrating the game's 45th Anniversary

Maruchan has partnered with Bandai Namco for a new special release, as they have unveiled their Limited-Edition Pac-Man Instant Lunch in Chicken flavor. This was basically created to celebrate the game's 45th Anniversary, as you have this new ramen meal wrapped in what essentially is a collector's package that features the original 1980 arcade title on the front. If you're already into their food, this is an easy thing to check out, and if you're a nerd who occasionally has ramen, it's something geeky to have in your cupboard. We have a couple of quotes from the reveal below as these should be hitting store shelves now.

Maruchan Pac-Man Instant Lunch Chicken Flavor

The limited-time packaging brings Pac-Man's playful world to life through vibrant graphics inspired by the original game and the latest release of Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac. For a limited time, this special design will replace Maruchan Instant Lunch Chicken flavor packaging at all stores where the Chicken flavor is available.

"As two Japanese brands that celebrate play, whether it's chasing ghosts in Pac-Man or experimenting with flavors in the kitchen, we wanted to give shoppers a fun, flavorful experience they can share across generations," said Katelyn Stokes, Marketing Director at Maruchan. "This limited-edition packaging delivers a bold pop of nostalgia and character to the ramen aisle, making every bowl a little more playful."

"This partnership is a natural fit between two iconic brands that are instantly recognizable and rooted in fun," said Susan Tran, Sr. Director of Brand Development for Pac-Man at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "With our recent launch of Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, bringing back the fan favorite game as a remake, it's the perfect time to partner with a beloved brand like Maruchan. Together, we want to extend the spirit of Pac-Man into everyday moments, even mealtime, in a way that's playful and bold to celebrate this milestone anniversary."

