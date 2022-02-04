Metallica Wants To See You Load/Reload Memorabilia

Metallica has been re-releasing their classic albums as remastered vinyl editions for a few years now, starting with Kill Em All, then Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice For All, and this past fall, The Black Album. Next up on the list: Load and ReLoad. Divisive when released, both albums have come to be greatly appreciated by fans over the years, and like those other releases, Metallica wants to include you in the process of creating the epic releases for the albums. They had put out the call to fans to send in pics and stories of anything and everything from the period of August 1995 to September 1998 when they released the albums and were on tour in their support. You may just get to be a part of the box sets. More info is down below, including where to send in your pics and stories.

Metallica Needs Your Help

"Hey! We're working our way through the catalog to bring you the comprehensive Deluxe Box Sets we've come to love. And now it's time to get started on Load and ReLoad! As you may remember, we asked you for help in putting together the first five box sets and, to make sure there's a fan footprint on all of these releases, we'll be doing that again! We're looking for anything and everything you might have from August 1995 through September 1998: live photos (taken by you!) or snaps from a meet & greet, flyers, ticket stubs, backstage passes, and whatever other mementos you may have from that time. Make your mark on these albums by emailing us at submissions@metclub.com to share your story and receive more info about submitting these little pieces of history. Nothing is too small or trivial; share your archives with your fellow fans and have some fun walking down memory lane with us!"