Nanoleaf Launches 4D V2 Screen Mirror Camera & Lightstrip

Nanoleaf has a new lighting product out for TV viewing enhancement with the launch of the 4D V2 Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrip

Article Summary Nanoleaf 4D V2 brings real-time screen mirroring to your TV with a new camera and advanced lightstrip design.

Upgraded color-matching algorithm delivers ultra-accurate, vibrant syncing for immersive movie and gaming nights.

The innovative zigzag lightstrip is easy to install, fits up to 65" TVs, and can be trimmed for custom sizes.

Sync+ tech lets you connect 4D V2 with other Nanoleaf lights for a unified, room-wide reactive lighting experience.

Nanoleaf has a new lighting enhancement for those looking to add something to their TV, as they have launched the new 4D V2 Screen Mirror Camera & Lightstrip. The next generation of the original, this is a camera that watches what you have on your TV, and then uses that image to send info to the lightstrip you attached to the back of your TV to fill the background with matching light. It works for any TV show, film, video game, or scene you wish to put up, and can be controlled in greater detail through their mobile app. We have more details below as the price starts at $100 with different options for whatever TV model and size you may have.

Nanoleaf 4D V2

Nanoleaf 4D V2 debuts a re-engineered zigzag lightstrip and camera system, delivering a dramatically enhanced and upgraded screen mirroring experience that transforms your space into a true cinematic escape. Powered by a new color-matching algorithm, 4D V2 delivers enhanced color accuracy for ultra-vibrant, real-time syncing that brings every moment on screen to life in a fully immersive glow. The new system also produces brighter, crisper whites, perfect for everything from snowy landscape scenes to soft ambient lighting for slow, moody dramas.

The new upgraded zigzag lightstrip design also ensures faster, cleaner installation on any TV up to 65", seamlessly wrapping to the entire screen and eliminating the need for corner brackets. With Smart Remapping, users can easily trim the lightstrip to fit any size screen and have the lighting effects automatically readjust. With Nanoleaf's Sync+ technology, transform your entire space into an extension of your screen by syncing 4D V2 with other Nanoleaf lights, from the newly launched Floor Lamp to the existing Shapes & Blocks light panels, Lines, Bulbs and more. This creates a fully unified ambient lighting setup that reacts dynamically to everything on screen—for an entertainment experience that surrounds you, not just your TV.

