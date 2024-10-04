Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: london, mcm

Pop Culture Marketing Trends Summit At October MCM London Comic Con

Earlier this year, the Pop Culture Marketing Trends Summit was held at MCM London Comic Con. And now it's back.

Article Summary Explore pop culture marketing at MCM London Comic Con's exclusive summit in October.

Insights on Marvel vs. DC fan preferences and industry trends from Experience12.

Panels include anime success, crossovers, and influencer marketing in gaming.

Network with industry experts and fans at a free event in London's ExCel Centre.

Earlier this year, the Pop Culture Marketing Trends Summit held at MCM London Comic Con in May saw Chris Whittle, CEO of the London-based pop culture marketing agency Experience12, share data that they had been gathering from attendees at many MCM London Comic Cons over the years. This included the observation that attendees were bigger fans of Marvel than DC Comics. They will be back at the October MCM show for the Pop Culture Marketing Trends Summit, Part Deux, on Friday, the 25th of October at the ExCel Centre in London's Docklands.

Created in partnerships between Experience12, MCM London Comic Con and EGX, the summit is free to attend for attendees and feedback from the previous 90 attendees to focus on the summiteers who attend. Chris Whittle said "We developed the summit offering in response to the simple fact that we couldn't find anywhere for pop culture marketers from all sectors of the industry to get together and discuss their shared experience. Where better to do that than the biggest fan event in the UK. The summit is an opportunity for all the marketers who attend to listen, learn, discuss and network set against the backdrop of the people we're all trying to connect with, fans themselves. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to the event."

Places can be reserved here for the following panels:

0930 – 1000 Arrivals & Networking

1000 – 1015 Introduction & Intro to Fans

1015 – 1045 INDUSTRY: Anime. Anime is the 'not so secret anymore' pop culture success story, it spans all areas of pop culture from comics through TV and Film to games and consumer products, you only have to see the cosplay here at MCM London / EGX to understand that its fans are passionate and committed. It's cultural significance and impact has grown hugely but mostly through what could be considered non-traditional channels in the UK. We hear from a panel behind some of that success about their experience and maybe glean some insight in how these methods can be applied to other areas of Pop Culture Marketing.

1045 – 1115 TREND: The Crossover Event. Summiteers Choice – Increasingly properties are present cross platform and medium, the explosion of multi-channel properties or games becoming successful (or not so successful) TV or film adaptations is just one example. The panel explores this phenomenon through the lens of our core three base questions

1115 – 1200 NETWORKING

1200 – 1230 INDUSTRY SPOTLIGHT: Consumer Products. Just walk around the MCM London Comic Con or any supermarket and you will see hundreds if not thousands of different lines of consumer products. This industry is huge and varied our panel discuss how are these finding their audiences and what are the key touchpoint drivers that make a successful marketing campaign

1230 – 1300 TREND: Creator in Games. Creator and Influencer marketing is the enfant terrible of the marketing mix, it's the new kid on the block but increasingly central to many campaigns. The Games industry was perhaps the earliest to adopt and arguably has the most complex creator ecosystem. This panel explores what are the current trends in sector and maybe what we'll be seeing in other sectors further down the line.

1300 – 1315 Round Up

1315 – 1500 MCM / EGX Exploration

1500 – 1800 Networking Drinks, Upstairs at The Bridge Bar, Main Concourse, Excel

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!