Priscilla Wilson's Pins At San Diego Comic-Con, Before The Doors Open

Article Summary Priscilla Wilson shares her journey from Artist Alley to a full booth at San Diego Comic-Con.

Exclusive pins, designer toys, playing cards, and water bottle kits highlight Wilson's unique offerings.

Debuting new interactive products like sticker-sheet water bottles and nostalgic Dress Up Magnets.

Handcrafted resin figures and blind bag spinner pins feature her original characters and Comic-Con themes.

Pin creator Priscilla Wilson is exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con, and she showed off her booth to Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski who has been doing the rounds of the showfloor before the doors open. She tells Jimmy about how things are different now, to when she first began.

"This will be my fourth year. I started in artist's alley. It was really small, so I begged to be able to do a full booth the following year, and they granted that wish. So since then I've been in this spot in the 10 by 10. Very blessed." "It was very condensed because 4 ft of space, if you look at this table, it's half of this table, which is way smaller than any other space I've ever done. So I actually, what I had to do because I wanted to do official exclusives and debuts, I had to stagger the releases, so I would have a morning release and an afternoon release every day and then that's how I was able to manage it because there's not space for inventory really. Plus, you know, I also had some of my own like open edition stuff in. You know, pins and things, you know, pins and small prints were able to fit a little bit better, but since then I have expanded to doing playing cards and wallets and things that take a little more space. So I guess it was just like kind of a good progression because I didn't start doing the big things, the space taking things until later on in this journey and the water bottle kits, your favorite."

"I also have some menus so people can, if they line up, they can just easily circle what they want. As far as exclusives go, because I do have some official exclusives and debut pieces. This is the one I'm most excited about. This is my water bottle, it has a new artwork that I did at the convention center. Because the idea is it comes with sticker sheets and you can curate and decorate it how you want, like basically just like a souvenir of what you did. It even includes like these letters, so you can put your favorite hall like you know, if you line up for hall H, you want that experience, you want a line, you can do that." "And the fun part about this is that I asked some of my artists. And some of the other people like some of those folks, if they wanted to create their own sheet and I gave them the artwork dimensions of every section, and they were also able to create their own compatible stickers and sticker sheets. So it's not just me if you want some cool fan art or you want something from somebody else, you can really just like fully customize it so that I'm really excited about. "

"I drew everything here. I have my original characters Shari, Toratai, Hippie, and Sune. I try and create more functional artwork, so I usually put it on things like wallets, pins, stickers, playing cards, and things like that. But I also create designer toys kind of based around my original characters, so you can see some of them. I have them set out there. I already did a lottery for these, so people will be picking these up hopefully." "And then one of my other exclusives here is called Dress Up Magnets. These were based off of, I'm trying to go full on like nostalgia. So the idea behind this is, you know, I used to play with little paper dolls when I was a kid and it was always so. Fun. So I have these magnets with 3 of my original characters, and there's 6 kimonos so you can put on their little outfit with a magnet and then some different accessories. So you know if you have the fridge or something, you can play around with it and you know, just have something new every day if you'd like. So that is one of my other exclusive."

"So if you wanted to check this out, these are my blind bag spinner pins. So the little sign, the circle sign right there, it actually spins around and you can see there's different letters on either side. So again, it's something that you can kind of curate your own Comic Con experience and your favorite haul. And it also features three of my original characters, and all of these are official San Diego Comic Con exclusives." "And then the other pieces that are official exclusives and debuts are my resin figures. So yeah, these are all handmade and if you wanted to come around and, you know, take a picture, that's fine. But yeah, these were all handmade, so I. Digitally and Nomad sculpt and then I had a local person print them out. I created the silicone molds for them, hand cast everything, hand painted everything, so there are like, you know, some little imperfections here and there, but I think that's kind of part of the charm of something handmade."

Priscilla Wilson can be found at Booth #4721 in two hours, when the doors open, and all weekend long.

