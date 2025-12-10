Posted in: Books, Netflix, Pop Culture, Stranger Things | Tagged: cookbook, Random House Worlds

Stranger Things Will Be Getting An Official Cookbook

In case you needed even more Stranger Things stuff in your life, the series will be getting an official cookbook this January

Article Summary Stranger Things: The Official Cookbook launches in January with over sixty show-inspired recipes.

Dive into Hawkins with dishes like Demigorgonzola Cheese Balls and Eddie's Hellfire Club Devil's Food Cake.

Recipes feature nods to iconic characters, '80s cuisine, and classic Dungeons & Dragons snacks.

Written by acclaimed food writer Joshua David Stein and packed with photos and quotes from the series.

Random House Worlds has confirmed they have a new Stranger Things book on the way, as the Netflix series will be getting its own cookbook. Aptly named Stranger Things: The Official Cookbook, and written by Joshua David Stein, the book will come with several recipes that have been catered to the series in one way or another. You can read more about it below as it is up for pre-order now with a launch date set for January 6, 2025.

Stranger Things: The Official Cookbook

Pull up a chair to the Stranger Things table and enjoy over sixty recipes from the denizens of Hawkins in this first official cookbook from the hugely popular Netflix series. Celebrate the culinary cravings of your favorite Stranger Things characters with Stranger Things: The Official Cookbook, featuring over sixty recipes from all facets of this beloved world, whether it's '80s mall food, a weeknight dinner at the Wheelers', or the best Dungeons & Dragons snack.

Each recipe evokes someone in Hawkins (or the Upside Down) and is accompanied by original food photography, stills from the show, and your favorite quotes. Make the scary good Demigorgonzola Cheese Balls. Bake Eddie Munson's favorite Hellfire Club Devil's Food Cake. Learn the secret to Hopper's perfect tuna melt (with mustard, dammit, and potato chips). Blow your mind with some tasty Surfer Boy Pizza. Packed with mouthwatering photos that bring the '80s roaring back, The Official Stranger Things Cookbook offers up a big slice of Hawkins for Stranger Things fans with an appetite.

About The Author

Joshua David Stein is a journalist, author, and editor. He has served as the editor at large at Fatherly and Out magazines, the editor in chief of BlackBook and Avenue, and the senior editor at Departures. His work has appeared in The New York Times, New York, Esquire, GQ, Hemispheres, among many other publications. Previously, Stein was the restaurant critic for the Village Voice and the New York Observer. He is the co-author of Notes from a Young Black Chef with Kwame Onwuachi; Il Buco: Stories & Recipes with Donna Lennard; the Nom Wah Cookbook: Recipes and Stories with Wilson Tang; Why I Cook? with Tom Colicchio; and Vino: The Essential Guide with Joe Campanale. His children's books include, among others, Can I Eat That?, What's Cooking, Brick: Who Found Herself in Architecture, Solitary Animals, and Lunch from Home.

