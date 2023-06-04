Posted in: Books, Podcasts, Pop Culture | Tagged: Katherine Hall Page, pandemic, The Body in the Web

The Body in the Web Remembers the Pandemic — With Murder

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason Henderson chats with Katherine Hall Page, whose new book The Body in the Web retells the pandemic with murder.

The publishers describe The Body in the Web:

Faith Fairchild joins the rest of the world in lockdown mode when reality flips in March 2020. As the pandemic spreads, Faith and her family readjust to life together in Aleford, Massachusetts. Her husband, Tom, continues his sermons from Zoom; their children, Ben, who's in college, and Amy, a high school senior, are doing remote learning at home.

Faith is happy to have her family under the same roof and grateful for her resilient community, friends, and neighbors in Aleford. Town halls remain lively and well-attended, despite residents joining from their living rooms. It is at one of these town halls that scandal breaks out. In the midst of a Zoom meeting, damaging images suddenly flash upon everyone's screens. Claudia, local art teacher and Faith's dear friend, is immediately recognized as the woman who has been targeted.

When Claudia is later discovered dead, Faith, with the help of her friends, journeys deep into the dark web to unravel the threads of Claudia's mysterious history and shocking passing.

The author discusses some key differences in this 26th book in the series. Instead of a typical formula where the body turns up in the first few chapters, this time around, Katherine took the time to provide what amounts to historical fiction about life during the pandemic. There's a moment early on when Faith gets a call from her sister that most of us have experienced some version of, and it's numbing and thrilling to read: Faith had better start writing this down. She will need to go to the store because there's likely to be a run on toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Everything is about to shut down. Be ready because life is about to get strange. And it did, and in the book, it does, and also, it's a murder mystery. The mystery even, in its own way, involves the advent of Zoom.

The Body in the Web is equal parts cozy and historical, and it's well worth a look. Check out the discussion.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

