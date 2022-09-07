Magic: The Gathering: Angus Mackenzie Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Angus Mackenzie, a card from Legends, an older expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! Angus Mackenzie is one of the oldest cards with an effect that "fogs" the board, a term so named after the card Fog, that prevents combat damage entirely. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, September 7th, to place a bid on this wonderful Magic trading card.

Before cards like Spike Weaver or Spore Frog found their footing in reanimator decks like those led by Meren of Clan Nel Toth or Tayam, Luminous Enigma in the Commander format, the primary fog decks featured cards along the lines of Angus Mackenzie. If you could adequately protect Angus, you'd never lose life due to combat damage. In time, effects that negated prevention of damage began to proliferate, causing Angus and his ilk to be slightly obsoleted, but when Commander became a more popular format, he made a comeback in many "group-hug"-styled decks. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Angus Mackenzie Legends CGC Trading Card Game NM/Mint+ 8.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1994) Rare. Legends was the third expansion set for Magic: The Gathering and the first to bring some cards that took more than two colors to play. Offered here is a Summoned Legend, a rare card from the set, Angus Mackenzie! The artwork was done by Bryon Wackwitz. CGC awarded the following subgrades: centering (9), surface (8.5), corners (8.5), and edges (8.5). CGC certified 10 copies earning NM/Mint+ 8.5 grade and 9 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this excellent and well-preserved Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, September 7th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!