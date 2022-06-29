Magic: The Gathering: Mana Crypt Promo Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Mana Crypt from Magic: The Gathering up for auction! This promotional card comes from the HarperPrism book promotions for Magic's older, "prerevisionist" novel series. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, June 29th, to place a bid on this powerful and valuable trading card.

Mana Crypt is a big deal for many Magic: The Gathering players. While it can deal 3 points of damage to you each upkeep, it costs you no mana to cast and provides 2 colorless mana each round, providing more value than the damage it deals could ever mitigate… At least, until you are at 3 or less life. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Featured in this lot is a Promotional card from the HarperPrism Book; Mana Crypt! The card reads " During your upkeep, flip a coin. Opponent calls heads or tails while coin is in the air. If flip ends up in opponent;s favor, Mana Crypt deals 3 damage to you." The artwork was done by Mark Tedin. CGC awarded the following subgrades: centering (8.5), surface (7.5), corners (7), edges (8). CGC Certified 3 copies earning Near Mint+ 7.5 grade and 12 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this excellent Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, June 29th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!