Pokémon TCG: 1st Edition Base Set Nidoking On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auction lots and listings mostly pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, 1st Edition copy of Nidoking from the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! While Nidoking is definitely no Charizard in terms of centerpiece value, it is a nostalgic and stunning card from the Pokémon TCG to behold in collections nonetheless. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, April 5th, to place their bids on this wicked cool copy of a very old Pokémon card.

This card, depicting a Poison-type monster known as Nidoking, would be considered by modern rules of the trading card game to be worthy of printing as a Dark-type card. However, this copy is Grass-type and the copy made in XY Evolutions, which is based on the Base Set, was printed as a Psychic-type card! It is very interesting how the conventions of the Pokémon TCG have changed over time. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The large, purple, reptilian Pokémon Nidoking is featured on this First Edition Base Set holo card. In episode #63 "The Battle of the Badge" Gary Oak called out his Nidoking to battle when facing the Gym Leader of the Viridian Gym, Giovanni. Nidoking easily defeated Giovanni's Golem, but sadly, he didn't fare so well against the next opponent, Mewtwo. The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this fantastic card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, April 5th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!