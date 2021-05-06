5 Things The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

Howdy folks! The Chadster is back once again as the official recapper for AEW Dynamite. How did The Chadster convince Bleeding Cool to allow him to cover AEW Dynamite each week even though The Chadster is obviously biased toward WWE and out for revenge after Dynamite bullied NXT off Wednesday nights? A magician never reveals his secrets.

Though the live version of Blood and Guts was a single-match show, AEW also aired some pre-taped matches for the undercard. Here's what The Chadster thought of the show…

Instead of a traditional recap, where the reporter just tells you what happened on the show, The Chadster has decided to organize his recap of AEW Dynamite in the purest form of internet journalism possible: as a listicle. Here's 5 things The Chadster absolutely hated about AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

Kenny Omega is the Heel Champ AEW Dynamite Needs Right Now… And It's Not Fair

Though Omega was not part of the main event, he was heavily featured on the show, both in an opening tag bout and later in an interview. The opening match pitted Omega and Michael Nakazawa against that traitor Jon Moxley and his friend Eddie Kingston. Omega played the dirty heel from the start, pretending to no-show the match only to jump Moxley and Kingston from behind.

Moxley and Kingston did win the match by punishing Nakazawa while a cowardly refused to intervene, but it was The Elite who stood tall afterward when the Good Brothers and Young Bucks, with Nick Jackson doing his best 90s Shawn Michaels impression, joined in a beatdown that ended with Omega giving Kingston a One-Winged Angel. This made The Chadster angry because he felt genuine sympathy for Kingston and Moxley, which Moxley doesn't deserve since he abandoned WWE to go to AEW.

Later, Omega was interviewed live by Tony Schiavone about his next title challenger, to be decided next week in a match between Orange Cassidy and PAC. Orange Cassidy was there and Omega was a total jerk to him, increasing The Chadster's desire to see Omega get his comeuppance in a match. How dare Kenny Omega cause The Chadster to get excited for an AEW match!

Anthony Ogogo Has Breakout Star Potential… And It Sucks

In the second match of the night, Cody Rhodes got his hands on former friend QT Marshall, and he didn't squander the opportunity, making Marshall tap to the figure four. Nobody expected Marshall to defeat Cody and go on to a major push, but the surprise of the night was the feud set up after Cody won.

Nightmare Family Wolfpack's Anthony Ogogo came out and leveled Cody with a body blow, then draped the Union Jack over his broken body. Ogogo has the charisma, skills, and star factor to make a great opponent for Cody, and he could be one of AEW's biggest stars in the future, which would be terrible! Think of how that could cause people to tune out of Raw and watch Dynamite instead! No, The Chadster doesn't like this at all.

Darby Allin is the Love Child of Jeff Hardy and Mick Foley… Which Should Be Illegal

Darby Allin didn't wrestle a match at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, but he did interrupt a promo by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky after the pair took Sting out of action with their attack last week. Allin was fired up as he battled both men at the top of the stands at the back of Daily's Place, but Allin was overwhelmed and took a sick bump when Page and Sky tossed him down a flight of concrete steps. How is it fair that AEW has so many popular babyfaces when WWE has so much trouble getting babyfaces over? The answer is it's not. And how do they even pull it off? The answer is simple: AEW is using up all the good babyface energy. AEW needs to immediately cool off some of its babyfaces by booking them in lame storylines and giving them generic promos. Instead of taking a sick bump down a flight of stairs, Darby Allin should start wearing a kilt and he should cut twenty-minute promos at the start of Dynamite every week. That would put AEW on a more level ground with WWE, which is only fair because WWE has been around longer.

Britt Baker is Helping AEW's Women's Division Reach the Next Level… And She Should Stop

When AEW first started out, and especially after the pandemic restricted international travel, one area where you could definitively say WWE excelled over AEW was with their women's division. Baker wrestled a short squash match against Julia Hart at Blood and Guts last night, but the real news is her rise through the ranks, which has earned her a shot against AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing. Shida has carried AEW's women's division through the pandemic as the company slowly and steadily built it back up from nothing, and stars like Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Big Swole, Red Velvet, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, and especially Britt Baker and her sidekick Reba have come into their own. At Double or Nothing, it feels like time for a changing of the guard. Baker will probably become heel champion, and while Shida's reign was characterized by amazing in-ring action, Baker would bring the drama and, most importantly, a massive amount of heel heat to the role. Meanwhile, the women's wrestling on Smackdown has reached peak Divas era levels and Raw is the Charlotte Flair show. How could AEW show up WWE in this area when WWE had such a head start?! Auuugghh!

SCU are Leading Fans Toward Heartbreak… But Fans Shouldn't Feel Emotions

AEW is really taking things too far with this storyline involving SCU. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian competed in a four-way tag team match with a shot at the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line. Jurassic Express, The Acclaimed, and the Varsity Blonds were their opponents in a fun bout that really ticked off The Chadster by getting him invested in the action.

But far worse than AEW's in-ring excellence, which is extremely aggravating in its own right, is the way the company gets viewers invested in their storylines and characters. WWE knows that the fans can't be trusted with becoming too invested in characters, so if a tag team every starts to get too popular, WWE will suddenly break them up with no explanation, and that's as it should be. But AEW is building to a breakup for SCU that will carry huge emotional impact.

SCU came out on top in last night's match, earning a shot at the Bucks. But winning seems highly unlikely, as the storyline for months has been that SCU will stop teaming together if they lose even one more match. To win the titles from the Bucks next week would be sweet, but losing under unfair circumstances and being forced to break up would be totally devastating, and it's really unfair and irresponsible that AEW would manipulate their fans emotions with these highs and lows.

The Blood and Guts Match Delivered on the Hype… And That's Bad for Business

AEW has been hyping this Blood and Guts match for over a year. Before the pandemic struck, Blood and Guts was set to be a sold out show, potentially AEW's biggest Dynamite ever. Now, over a year later, it may well be that. The Chadster will be back with a ratings report later today. But let's not dwell on the negative.

Blood and Guts delivered as the ultimate grudge match between The Pinnacle and the Inner Circle. It was violent. It was bloody. There were only a couple major botches. The only way to win the match was to make the other team surrender, and MJF went into this one with a plan and he executed it flawlessly.

Everybody got a chance to shine during the match. The Pinnacle had the advantage throughout, with one more person in side the cage most of the night than the Inner Circle. As team leaders, MJF and Jericho were the last men to enter the match, and eventually, the two of them made their way outside the cage (with a little help from Tully Blanchard) and to the top of the cage, where MJF forced Sammy Guevara to surrender to prevent MJF from throwing Jericho off the top of the cage. Of course, MJF tossed Jericho off anyway, leaving a bloody-faced MJF "thanking" Jericho on top of the cage as the final image when Dynamite went off the air.

First of all, The Chadster would like to complain about how good the match was. It's not fair of AEW to make The Chadster enjoy a match like Blood and Guts so much. Now The Chadster feels dirty and will have to take several cold showers. But even worse than putting on a good match was that AEW made the right decision in having MJF totally destroy Jericho and walk away with the victory. MJF is the future, as much as The Chadster hates to admit it, and by putting him over like this, Jericho played a pivotal role in making MJF's career. That's smart booking… and it has no place in wrestling.

At the end of the day, AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts was a thoroughly enjoyable show and the main event feels like an important event, the ending of which will have consequences for AEW for years to come. And The Chadster absolutely hated it. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

