A Major Star To Return At The Royal Rumble & Head To WrestleMania

The Royal Rumble has long been one of WWE's premier events of the year, not only for directly setting the stage for the company's single biggest event of the year, WrestleMania but also for being WWE's most unpredictable night of the year where anyone can show up unannounced and can even begin a career resurgence. Edge is the most recent case of this, making his return to the ring at the 2020 event (his first time wrestling since retiring due to a neck injury in 2011) and beginning a successful run that is still full-speed ahead today. And now if reporting is correct, another big name is set to not only return this Saturday (ugh, that's going to take some getting used to) night but start a big run that will include a match at WrestleMania.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported yesterday that WWE is making a big push for former WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to make her big in-ring return at this Saturday's Royal Rumble.

Today, Dave Meltzer followed that up in The Wrestling Observer, reporting that Rousey is in WWE's plans for WrestleMania, saying, "She is definitely on the books for WrestleMania and being in the Rumble would set it up. Fightful reported her as a surprise in the Rumble and it certainly wasn't denied to me, and some notes about Mania were confirmed, but also confirmed plans are on the table for her return."

So it sounds like WWE is working under the assumption that Ronda Rousey will indeed be in action at April's WrestleMania in Dallas and that road might kick-off this Saturday. Rousey hasn't wrestled since her main event Triple Threat Match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in 2020. She stepped away from the business to start a family and did just that, having her first child this past September. Rousey has been training lately with the full intent that she will be competing in a WWE ring again in the near future.