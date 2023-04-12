AEW Dynamite Preview: Unfair Lineup Ruins The Chadster's Night Again AEW Dynamite's disrespect continues with its latest lineup, while Tony Khan takes things too far by invading The Chadster's dreams! 😖😡

Hey there, loyal followers of The Chadster! 😃 Thanks for continuing to support the only unbiased journalism in pro wrestling 🤼‍♂️ that tells the objective truth: WWE is better than AEW. 😤 But unfortunately, The Chadster must once again endure the weekly torture of AEW Dynamite 💥, set to ruin another precious Wednesday night 🌙 as always. 😫

It seems that Tony Khan 🧔 isn't content with only ruining The Chadster's Wednesdays, Fridays, and occasional Saturdays or Sundays. 😡 No, he's been invading The Chadster's dreams 😴 every single night, too! Auughh man! 😖 So unfair! Just last night, The Chadster had another horrifying dream 😱: Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster all around London, England 🇬🇧. The Chadster was desperately trying to avoid seeing the upcoming AEW All In PPV at Wembley Stadium this Summer. 🏟️

#AEW's highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27! Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at https://t.co/YIOZYIJTET pic.twitter.com/JEeMlu4LAV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In the dream, The Chadster visited the Tower of London 🏰, hoping to escape Tony Khan's clutches. But just when The Chadster thought The Chadster was safe, there he was, leaning against the White Tower, smirking menacingly 😏. The Chadster then sprinted to Buckingham Palace 👑, only to find Tony Khan sitting on a throne, stroking a corgi 🐶, and giving The Chadster a sultry wink 😉. Panicking, The Chadster dashed to the London Eye 🎡, praying for a moment's respite. But as The Chadster ascended in the Ferris wheel, Tony Khan appeared in the capsule, his breath warm on The Chadster's neck, whispering that there's no escape. 😨

Finally, he cornered The Chadster at Wembley 🏟️ and whispered into The Chadster's ear, "You can't escape AEW's success, Chad. We're taking over, and there's nothing you can do about it." The sinister words sent shivers down The Chadster's spine and left him feeling more helpless and sexually impotent than ever before. 😨😡 The Chadster's heart raced as The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Now, let's take a look at tonight's AEW Dynamite lineup and how unfair it all is to WWE. The show kicks off with the AEW International Championship match, where the mockery of wrestling, Orange Cassidy 🍊, defends his title against former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews. The Chadster can't believe they're letting this travesty happen. So unfair! 😡

But the unfairness doesn't stop there. The AEW TNT Championship match features Powerhouse Hobbs 💪 defending his title against Silas Young. The Chadster is cheesed off 🧀 that AEW keeps creating new champions just to show off their roster depth, all while WWE's championships have history and prestige, like the Universal Championship, which Roman Reigns has held for almost a thousand days and will probably hold for a thousand more. It just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business. 😤

The injustice continues with Keith Lee facing off against Chris Jericho. The Chadster is absolutely fuming 🔥 that AEW has pitted a recently released WWE talent against Y2J, who has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😠 Then you have more high-flying, risk-taking wrestlers as Swerve Strickland takes on Darby Allin in a match that leaves The Chadster seething with indignation. It's so unfair that AEW promotes this style when WWE has always been primarily focused on the safety of its competitors. 😡

In the women's division, Riho and Skye Blue go up against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. The Chadster can't stand how AEW focuses on women's wrestling 💪👩‍🦰, trying to outshine WWE's women's division. And once again, the former WWE stars are villains. What is going on here? So disrespectful! 😒 And finally, the tag team match featuring Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli against Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa just adds insult to injury. The Chadster is disgusted that AEW keeps pairing former WWE Superstars with their own talent as if to say they're on the same level, and further, they are booking the former WWE stars like bullies when everyone knows it's Tony Khan who is the bully. Outrageous! 😤

And let's not forget that AEW World Champion MJF will be in the building tonight, garnering more heat and entertaining the fans. Last week, he sung a song live on Dynamite and The Chadster was so upset he literally cried himself to sleep. 😭

#AEWDynamite is LIVE TONIGHT 8/7c TBS!

•AEW Intl Title: Orange Cassidy (c) v Buddy Matthews

•TNT Title: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) v Silas Young

•Chris Jericho v Keith Lee

•Darby v Swerve

•RIHO+Skye v Toni+Ruby

•Moxley+Castagnoli v Cutler+Nakazawa

•AEW World Champ MJF to appear pic.twitter.com/lNDCqjHGxw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster begs you, dear readers, please don't tune in and further fuel Tony Khan's arrogance. If you absolutely must know, AEW Dynamite airs on TBS at 8/7C. But remember: by watching, you're basically stabbing WWE right in the back. 😩 Instead, why not wait until Friday and watch WWE Smackdown? 🤼‍♂️💙 Or maybe check out some classic content on Peacock? 📺 Anything but giving AEW the satisfaction of your viewership. 🚫

The Chadster appreciates your support, and together, we can stand strong against the unfairness and disrespect that AEW brings to the wrestling world. 💪🤼‍♂️