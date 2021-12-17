AEW Rampage Preview: Or How Tony Khan Stole The Chadster's Christmas

The Chadster has been having a pretty good week. Yes, AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming delivered one of the best wrestling matches ever, which was so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business. But Winter is Coming tanked in the ratings, which was so great, The Chadster nearly felt a stirring in his loins like he hasn't felt since AEW drove The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT off Wednesday nights. But then Tony Khan and his accomplice, Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, colluded to force The Chadster to write a preview of tonight's AEW Rampage, and now The Chadster's night, weekend, and probably Christmas has been ruined again! Auughh man! So unfair!

On the first day of Christmas, Tony Khan gave to The Chadster: a submission match between Tay Conti and Penelope Ford. The idea is that Ford can't use brass knuckles to win a submission match, but couldn't she just put a sleeper hold on afterward? Wait, no! Why is The Chadster giving Tony Khan ideas! You're not allowed to use that, Tony Khan!

The Chadster has mixed feelings about American Top Team's Dan Lambert. On the one thing, everything he says about AEW, their wrestlers, and their fans is 100% true as far as The Chadster is concerned. But The Chadster hates that Lambert says those things on AEW, thus getting AEW ratings. Come on, Dan! Don't you understand anything about sports entertainment?!

Fresh off the return of Trent, CHAOS will take on The Elite on AEW Rampage tonight, and this match is likely to be highly entertaining and full of nonstop action, which is not the way a wrestling show is supposed to be. Matches should basically just kill time between commercial breaks so you can get through the three-hour show without having to come up with too many interesting storylines. But The Chadster wouldn't expect somebody like Tony Khan to understand that.

Finally, fan-favorite Eddie Kingston will team up with the Lucha Brothers and Santana and Ortiz to take on Daniel Garcia, 2.0, and The Acclaimed. Personally, The Chadster thinks it's just so unfair that Eddie Kingston would make his boyhood dreams come true in AEW after working for decades in the industry. Why didn't he work harder so he could achieve that same thing in WWE?!

AEW Rampage airs at 10PM Eastern on TNT, but please, if you care about The Chadster's feelings, mental health, and sexual potency at all, don't watch it.

