AEW Rampage Preview: The Card is Stacked… Against The Chadster AEW Rampage tonight will feature four matches, two promos, and an hour of absolute torture designed to bully The Chadster! Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster still has not fully recovered from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, so of course Tony Khan has come out of nowhere to hit The Chadster with yet another episode of AEW, tonight's AEW Rampage. Tony Khan's diabolical scheme may have caught The Chadster off guard, but The Chadster isn't going to let Tony Khan's bizarre obsession with The Chadster stop The Chadster from delivering his trademark unbiased wrestling journalism. So when The Chadster's editors told The Chadster, "Chad, are you going to write up tonight's AEW Rampage preview or not?" The Chadster jumped into action!

The Chadster has performed a thorough investigation of Tony Khan's plans tonight, and The Chadster knows just what Tony Khan has in store for him. The Chadster is more sure than ever that Tony Khan is booking these shows just to cheese The Chadster off. If it wasn't obvious to you before, it will be after you see the card Tony Khan has put together for AEW Rampage tonight.

Tonight's AEW Rampage is set to be an exciting show, with a full lineup of matches that are sure to leave fans wanting more. The main event of the night promises to be a high-octane match between Orange Cassidy and Lee Moriarty for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Orange Cassidy has been one of the standout stars of AEW in recent months, and Lee Moriarty will be looking to steal the spotlight from him tonight. The six-man tag team match will see Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta take on The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian. This match has all the makings of a wild brawl, with each team looking to gain an advantage over the other. The women's division will also be in action tonight, with Ruby Soho taking on Marina Shafir. These two have both picked up some wins in recent weeks, and they'll be looking to determine who's the best in front of a live audience. Jungle Boy will also be in action tonight, as he looks to continue his impressive rise to stardom and coming of age as Jungle Man. Finally, we'll hear from Mark Briscoe and Dustin Rhodes. It's sure to be a night of action-packed wrestling, so obviously it has already RUINED THE CHADSTER'S WEEKEND and the show hasn't even aired yet! Auughh man! So unfair!

AEW Rampage airs tonight at 10/9C, but The Chadster hopes that you will not tune in under any circumstances, as that will only encourage Tony Khan to keep bullying The Chadster like he's been doing.

